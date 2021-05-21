Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 72,114 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $73,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,048,473. The company has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

