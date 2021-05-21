Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $49.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 370,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.37 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

