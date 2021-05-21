Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,422 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $146,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,540,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

