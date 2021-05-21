Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $49.46. 321,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,525,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.