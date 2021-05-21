Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 299.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $56.26. 172,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,199,305. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

