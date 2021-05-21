Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.91. 259,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,451,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.13 and a 200-day moving average of $246.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $573.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

