Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $687,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,470 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $222.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

