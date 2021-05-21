Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 15,171 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.49. 39,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,926. The firm has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

