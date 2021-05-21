Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 545 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.58. 94,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

