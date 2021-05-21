Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 649,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 168,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $7,270,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.85. 122,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,715,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a market cap of $202.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

