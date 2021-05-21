Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 286,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 158,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

