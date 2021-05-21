Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Raised to GBX 80

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. Assura has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

