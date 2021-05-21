ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Trading 1.1% Higher

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.94. 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83.

ASX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

