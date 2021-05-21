ATB Capital Boosts MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target to C$0.60

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LABS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.13.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

LABS opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of C$116.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.