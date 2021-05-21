Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $111,834.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ATH opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Athene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $97,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

