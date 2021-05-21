Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $83.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Athene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,562. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $67,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 498.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

