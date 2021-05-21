Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,477. The company has a market capitalization of $446.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

