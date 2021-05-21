Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Trading Up ∞

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) shares were up ∞ on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 810,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 620,158 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$690.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.77.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGB)

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

