Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.59

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 1383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.