Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $37.24

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $38.85. Atlanticus shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

