Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.