ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

