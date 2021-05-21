ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ATA traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.47. 232,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 52.63.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

