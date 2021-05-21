AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $42.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.63 billion. AT&T posted sales of $40.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $172.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $174.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $165.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.47 billion to $176.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1,500.9% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 172,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161,588 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,918,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in AT&T by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 301,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

