Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $83.73

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.73, but opened at $80.86. Autohome shares last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 2,148 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

