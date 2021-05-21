Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.90

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.90 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.38). Avation shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 3,219 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Avation in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.90. The stock has a market cap of £75.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

About Avation (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

