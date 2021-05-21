Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 5,829 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

