Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$7.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$704.38 million and a P/E ratio of -225.76.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.