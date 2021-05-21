B. Riley Comments on Transcat, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $57.33 on Friday. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $57.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.