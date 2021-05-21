B. Riley Weighs in on CorMedix Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CorMedix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CorMedix by 629.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

