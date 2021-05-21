Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €192.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

BC8 stock opened at €155.85 ($183.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €164.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €168.67. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.27.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

