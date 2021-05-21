Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.17.

Shares of BIDU opened at $193.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average is $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

