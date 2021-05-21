bAlpha (BALPHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.10 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $193.29 or 0.00527841 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 72.7% against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00068904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00997311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00098205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.74 or 0.09150203 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,798 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.