Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.62 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,999 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Banco Macro by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 20,815.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.