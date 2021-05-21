Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

NYSE:BMO opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

