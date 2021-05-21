Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$122.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.08.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$123.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$63.62 and a 52-week high of C$123.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

