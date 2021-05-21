Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 62,365 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of 3M worth $59,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $201.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $144.60 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

