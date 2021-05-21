Barclays Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €60.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.00 ($80.00).

ETR LXS opened at €60.74 ($71.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

