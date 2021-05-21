Barclays Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €105.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.53 ($126.51).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €107.25 ($126.18) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.44.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

