Barclays Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €105.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.53 ($126.51).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €107.25 ($126.18) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.44.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit