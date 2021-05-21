Barclays Boosts Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target to $17.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversey has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,207,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

