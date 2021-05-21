Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 198.08 ($2.59).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 177.26 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.