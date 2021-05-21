Barclays Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $500.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.38.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $342.59 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.