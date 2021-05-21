Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 282.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.21. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 249.60 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

