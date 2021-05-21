Barclays Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA BN opened at €59.89 ($70.46) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.61. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.