Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
