Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after buying an additional 141,082 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 248,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 179,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

