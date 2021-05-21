Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €92.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €92.00 ($108.24) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.40 ($109.88).

ETR BMW opened at €84.69 ($99.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €48.74 ($57.34) and a one year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

