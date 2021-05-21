Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits Market Capitalization of $210,428.70

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $210,428.70 and approximately $138,461.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.