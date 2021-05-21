Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.07 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00004026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 57.3% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.62 or 0.01021603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00098941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.47 or 0.09177974 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

