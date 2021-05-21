BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.62.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $133,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

