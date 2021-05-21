Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,136.42

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,136.42 ($40.98) and traded as high as GBX 3,513 ($45.90). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,508 ($45.83), with a volume of 213,301 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,595.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,136.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

